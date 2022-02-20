A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CHARLIE PHILLIPS, 28, of Graig Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood on September 1, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHARLIE GREENSLADE, 20, of Newlyn Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £252 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road, Newport, on October 17, 2021.

KADE CARSON, 20, of Darwin Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cocaine on December 1, 2021.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cocaine at M4 services

ETHAN JONES, 19, Coedymoeth Road, Aberbargoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on July 27, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £339 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JEVADE RULE-WRIGHT, 26, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on College Glad on August 26, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL WINTER, 30, of Victoria Street, Blaina, was made the subject of a community order after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £400 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SARWAR MIAH, 25, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 64 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A48 on January 16.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELLIOT IAN BARTLETT, 27, of Graig View, Ynysddu, was banned from driving for 13 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 113 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on the B4251, Blackwood, on August 15, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.