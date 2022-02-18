BASIL Brush is coming to Monmouth as part of a nationwide tour.
Britain’s most loveable fox is hitting the road with his show Unleashed, just for adults, following a complete sold out run at the Edinburgh Festival.
He will also be performing a family-friendly version of the show at each venue.
Expect Basil Brush’s trademark anarchy as he takes on the world with everything from Love Island to Westminster getting a comic Brushing.
The tour will feature nightly guests.
Born in 1962, Basil had his own TV show at the young age of six (or 34 in human years) and entertained the masses up until 1984.
After a well-deserved break, Basil relaunched the show in 2002 to great acclaim where it ran for a further five years.
Since then he has appeared in some the UK’s most-watched programmes including The Chase, Bruce Forsyth’s The Generation Game, The Weakest Link, Celebrity Juice, The Last Leg and made a very special appearance as Dobby in French & Saunders sketch Harry Potter and the Secret Chamberpot of Azerbaijan for Comic Relief.
Basil has had the privilege of meeting some of the most famous names around the world including ABBA and the Queen.
The show is coming to Monmouth's Savoy Theatre on Sunday, March 27.
For tickets, visit socomedy.co.uk
