THE Dragons intend to name Elliot Dee on their bench against Ulster on Sunday after he served a two-game ban for Wales – even though he wasn’t named in the Six Nations squad.

Dean Ryan has had to put ‘TBC’ next to 16 on the team announcement while waiting for the green light from the United Rugby Championship to include the hooker in Newport.

All indications are that Dee will be able to play despite being sent off in the 13-13 draw against Benetton last month, meaning he won’t miss any club action.

He was not named by Wayne Pivac in his Six Nations squad because of an ankle injury but proved his fitness by featuring against the Italians, when he was sent off for dangerously clearing out a ruck with the clock in the red.

It has been deemed that the offence was worthy of a three-game ban, with a reduction for taking part on a World Rugby education course.

Dragons and Wales hooker Elliot Dee

Wales indicated that Dee would have been called up so and that means the Six Nations fixtures against Ireland and Scotland, when Ryan Elias was backed up by uncapped Dewi Lake, have counted towards the ban.

The 27-year-old from Newbridge completed the education course on Thursday and that should mean he can face Ulster.

The uncertainty over his inclusion means that Taylor Davies starts with Dee not yet confirmed in the 23. Ellis Shipp or James Benjamin will be in the squad if the URC fail to give the go-ahead.

Dragons boss Ryan makes three changes to the XV that faced Benetton, one of them enforced after Ross Moriarty used that clash to prove his fitness for Wales.

Number eight Dan Baker replaces him while Greg Bateman comes in at loosehead and Rio Dyer gets the nod on the wing.

Flanker George Young, son of former Newport forward Robert, could make his Dragons debut off the bench while utility back Will Talbot-Davies might make a first outing of the campaign as a replacement.

Ulster feature Wales hooker Bradley Roberts, who will be a Dragon next season, on their bench.

Dragons: J Lewis; J Holmes, A Warren, A Owen, R Dyer; S Davies, G Bertranou; G Bateman, T Davies, C Coleman, J Davies, J Maksymiw, H Keddie (captain), O Griffiths, D Baker.

Replacements: TBC, A Seiuli, M Doge, H Taylor, G Young, R Williams, I Davies, W Talbot-Davies.

Ulster: RLyttle; RBaloucoune, JHume, S McCloskey, B Moxham; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, J Andrew, T O'Toole, K Treadwell, S Carter, D McCann, M Rea, N Timoney

Replacements: B Roberts, E O'Sullivan, M Moore, C Izuchukwu, M Rea, D Shanahan, I Madigan, S Moore.