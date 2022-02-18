ALMOST 1,500 homes across the Gwent region are currently without power, following the extreme conditions brought about by Storm Eunice.
The Met Office issued a red warning for wind covering south Wales and south west England.
As part of the warning, the Met Office warned of power cuts, and these impacting on other services – such as mobile phone coverage.
Western Power Distribution has reported that around 1,487 homes across Newport, Monmouthshire and Caerphilly boroughs.
The details of these power cuts are below:
- Bettws, Newport: Nine properties in the NP20 7SD, NP20 7RZ and NP20 7SA postcodes. This is a low voltage incident. It is estimated to be fixed by 2.30pm.
- Llandevenny, Magor: 182 properties in the NP26, NP16 and NP18 postcodes. This is a high voltage incident. It is estimated to be fixed by 1.30pm.
- Chepstow: 437 properties in the NP16 postcode. This is a high voltage incident. It is estimated to be fixed by 5pm.
- Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly: 407 properties in the CF82, NP11, and NP12 postcode areas. This is a high voltage incident. It is estimated to be fixed by 5pm.
- Monmouth: 200 properties in the NP25 postcode area. This is a high voltage incident. It is estimated to be fixed by 1.30pm.
- Monmouth: A further 15 properties in the NP25 5HR, NP25 5HW and NP25 4HT postcode areas. This is a high voltage incident. It is estimated to be fixed by 5pm.
- Mardy, north of Abergavenny: 195 properties in the NP15 and NP7postcode areas. This is a high voltage incident. It is estimated to be fixed by 5pm.
- Mardy, north of Abergavenny: 17 properties in the NP7 7LY postcode area. This is a high voltage incident. It is estimated to be fixed by 5pm.
- Nelson, Caerphilly: 14 properties in the CF37 4HP and CF37 4HN postcodes. This is a high voltage incident. It is estimated to be fixed by 5pm.
- Abertysswg, Caerphilly: 11 properties in the CF81, CF8 and CF48 postcode areas. This is a high voltage incident. It is estimated to be fixed by 6pm.
Western Power Distribution have asked people affected by power cuts to get in touch using westernpower.co.uk/contact-us or by calling 105.
