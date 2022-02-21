A NEWPORT woman who started her own cleaning business during the Covid pandemic says she was lost for words on finding out she had become a Welsh Business Awards finalist.

Savannah Brogan, 24, from Duffryn, Newport, set up SMB Cleaning Services after falling on hard times when she was left without a job when the first lockdown hit back in March 2020.

“I’ve always worked on the phones in call centres,” Ms Brogan told the Argus.

“And then when covid hit, I was let go and found myself without a job at all. I was really struggling with money and didn’t know what I was going to do.

Savannah Brogan says she's always been really passionate about cleaning.

“It was such a struggle mentally for me as I know it was for others too.”

It was then that Ms Brogan turned her attention to the idea of going it alone by setting up a business doing something she was passionate about – cleaning.

“I’ve always loved cleaning,” Ms Brogan said.

“But I never really saw it as job opportunity. It was only really when I started thinking of different things that I could do during lockdown that the idea came to me.

“I had to lend some money for a hoover and then I took some time to set things up. I made a Facebook account and then things just blew up from there.”

She turned her attention to cleaning after she found herself jobless during the first lockdown.

And she’s been non-stop ever since – developing a huge client base that keeps her more than busy.

“I’m flat out all week,” she added.

“I’m working six days a week right now, so I’m only giving myself the one day off because it’s just so busy.

“But it’s good because I know what I’m doing now, and I can get through jobs quickly.”

Ms Brogan says setting up the business has also been a huge boost for her self-esteem.

“I’ve always doubted myself and my abilities,” she added.

“But doing this job, which is also something I really love, has given me so much confidence. It’s always amazing to see the end result and you always feel like you’ve really achieved something.

“Cleaning also really helps me with my mental health – it calms me down and keeps my mind steady.”

Now she's got a strong client base, is doing what she loves and has been nominated for a business award.

Ms Brogan said to be nominated for a Welsh Business Award was a recognition of how far she and the business had come.

“At first I didn’t even know I’d become a finalist,” she said.

“I heard they’d posted something saying that finalists had been emailed – and I didn’t get the email, so I just thought I’d try again next year.

“But when I found out I was a finalist I nearly cried, I was just so happy.”

Ms Brogan has plans to expand her cleaning service in the future and is now looking into employing staff to help her out.