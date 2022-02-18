ASSISTANT manager Wayne Hatswell has been helping Newport County AFC prepare for their League Two clash with Mansfield amid talk of a reunion with Michael Flynn in Walsall.

The Saddlers appointed Flynn as head coach on Wednesday to steer them away from a relegation scrap in League Two.

That has led to speculation about him turning to Hatswell to be his right-hand man after the pair formed a formidable partnership with the Exiles.

Flynn led County to a miraculous escape from relegation, a number of lucrative cup runs and a pair of agonising defeats in the League Two play-off final but left on amicable terms in October.

Hatswell stayed on as interim manager after that departure and stayed to work with new boss James Rowberry when he was appointed in mid-October.

The 47-year-old’s contract expired at the end of this season but he signed a new deal in November through to 2024, in line with the new manager’s agreement.

If Walsall want Hatswell then they will have to pay compensation and he has been focused on the clash with promotion rivals Mansfield.

Wayne Hatswell with James Rowberry

"That situation is always going to be fluid because of Wayne's relationship with Michael," said Rowberry.

"All I can say is that Wayne is in with me this morning, we have got a game tomorrow and we are focused on Mansfield.

"Football is football, you never know what is around the corner but we are focused on Mansfield."

Former defender Hatswell played for County in the 2011/12 National League campaign and joined the coaching staff in 2013.

He left two years later when Terry Butcher was appointed but returned to work with Flynn in 2017.

Hatswell has had three spells calling the shots this season, as interim boss either side of Flynn and Rowberry testing positive for Covid, taking 12 points from a possible 21 with three wins, three draws and a loss.

He was less successful for the League Cup clash with Southampton at Rodney Parade when the Premier League side showed their class with an 8-0 win.

Rowberry is assisted by Hatswell, first team coach Jarred Harvey and goalkeeping coach Jim Hollman.

He can also lean on club ambassador Mark O'Brien and veteran midfielder Kevin Ellison, who is cutting his coaching teeth with the development team.

"I've got a really good staff," said Rowberry. "We know what Wayne does and I've got Jarred Harvey, who I have known for a very long time.

"People forget that he is a UEFA Pro Licence coach who has worked at an academy in Cardiff, who are now seeing the benefits of some very good players that have come through the system.

"I've got Jim, who is more than a goalkeeping coach for me.

"He has been around the likes of Malky Mackay and Roy Keane, worked with Scotland, Norwich and some great clubs.

"Jim has been around managers a lot and understands how they work and operate in certain situations. He will say things to me in a respectful manner that I listen to.

"I see it as a coaching staff with physios, sports scientists and guys around it pushing forward to get a good performance."