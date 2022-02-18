JUDGES in the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards 2021/22, held in association with Cardiff Metropolitan University, say they were humbled by the nominations sent in by readers and had a tough job choosing the finalists.

In particular, they were inspired to learn about the ways schools and educational centres had dealt with the Coronavirus pandemic and how staff had gone ‘above and beyond’ to help children and young people.

“Time and time again we’ve been reminded of the quality of people leading and teaching at these establishments,” said editor of the South Wales Argus Gavin Thompson.

“One of the roles of a good local newspaper is to celebrate the positive things that are happening in our communities, something we will certainly be able to do at this year’s awards on Thursday, April 7.”

The Finalists:

Above and Beyond Award, sponsored by Caerphilly County Borough Council:

Gareth Rees, Paul Rowlands and Nathan Williams, Cwm Ifor Primary School, Penyrheol;

The staff at Trinity Fields School and Resource Centre, Ystrad Mynach;

Helen Zammitt, Goytre Fawr Primary School, Penperlleni.

Digital Innovation Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society:

CAVMS (Cardiff and Vale Music Service);

Duolingo;

Nick South of Western Power Distribution.

New Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by Cintec:

Holly Gordon, Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School;

Miss S Stagg, Coed Eva Primary School, Teynes, Cwmbran;

Ray Morgan, Coleg Gwent.

Further Education Lecturer of the Year, sponsored by Western Power Distribution:

Peter Britton, Adam Jones and Jane Price, all of Coleg Gwent.

Primary School of the Year, sponsored by Icon Creative Design:

Cwm Ifor Primary School, Penyrheol;

Fochriw Primary School, Fochriw near Bargoed;

Langstone Primary School, Langstone, Newport.

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Western Power Distribution:

Terri Booth, Bassaleg School, Bassaleg;

Theresa Harwood, Kites Nursery, Newport;

Christine Jenkins, Coleg Gwent.

Headteacher of the Year, sponsored by Portal Training:

Ian Elliott MBE, Trinity Fields School and Resource Centre, Ystrad Mynach;

Lee Jarvis, St Martin’s School, Caerphilly;

Sharon Pascoe, Fochriw Primary School.

Primary Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council:

Matthew Butcher, Coed Eva Primary School;

Paige Jenkins, Glasllwch Primary School, Newport;

Rachel Morris, High Cross Primary School, Rogerstone;

Sarah Stow, Hendre Infants’ School, Caerphilly.

Secondary School Teacher of the Year, sponsored by University of South Wales:

David James, Abertillery Learning Community;

Nicholas King, St Julian’s School, Newport;

Ben Powell, Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School.

Teaching Assistant of the Year, sponsored by New Directions Education:

Hayley Best, St David’s RC Primary, Cwmbran;

Julietta Howell, St John’s College, Cardiff;

Sarah Osmond, Crownbridge School, Cwmbran.

Early Years Education Award, sponsored by University of South Wales:

Burleigh House Day Nursery, Newport;

Sonja Goss, George Street Primary School, Pontypool;

TOGs (Torfaen Opportunity Group) Disabled Children’s Centre, Pontypool.

Welsh Medium Teacher of the Year, sponsored by Newport City Council:

Iestyn Ap Rhobert and Jacqui Spiller, both of Coleg Gwent.

Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by Portal Training:

St Martin’s School, Caerphilly;

Rougemont School, Newport;

Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw, Pontypool.

Best Welsh Language Initiative, sponsored by Coleg Gwent:

Cylch Meithrin Y Delyn;

Cymraeg I Blant Casnewydd;

Menter Iaith Csnewydd.

