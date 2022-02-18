TWO new deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported in Gwent, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
It takes the total number of deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area to 1,180.
A further eight deaths have been reported across Wales, taking the total to 6,943.
Public Health Wales has also recorded 209 new cases of Covid-19 in Gwent, and 1,260 across Wales, in the latest 24-hour period.
Of the new cases in Gwent, 72 were in Caerphilly county borough, 52 in Newport, 35 in Monmouthshire, 30 in Torfaen and 20 in Blaenau Gwent.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 20
- Caerphilly: 72
- Monmouthshire: 35
- Newport: 52
- Torfaen: 30
- Anglesey: 22
- Conwy: 36
- Denbighshire: 29
- Flintshire: 55
- Gwynedd: 45
- Wrexham: 35
- Cardiff: 180
- Vale of Glamorgan: 67
- Bridgend: 53
- Merthyr Tydfil: 23
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 87
- Carmarthenshire: 83
- Ceredigion: 31
- Pembrokeshire: 47
- Powys: 31
- Neath Port Talbot: 70
- Swansea: 100
- Unknown location: 10
- Resident Outside Wales: 47
