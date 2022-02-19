THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like wounding, drug dealing, arson and burglary.

We look at their cases.

Timothy O’Sullivan

Timothy O’Sullivan attacked his victim with a hammer in Newport city centre after they fell out over £10 he owed the complainant.

“The fellow should be shot,” he said following the shocking assault.

The defendant added: “He should slowly be beaten to death."

O’Sullivan, 41, of Commercial Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to wounding and possession of an offensive weapon and was jailed for 19 months.

Dale Pearce

A drug dealer was supplying multi-kilogram amounts of amphetamine as well as unprescribed Xanax and Valium tablets to traffickers below him in the chain.

Dale Pearce, 37, from Pontypool, was told by a judge he had been involved in the trade of “dangerous drugs capable of causing death”.

The defendant admitted being concerned in the supply of amphetamine, a class B drug.

He also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of anti-anxiety drug Xanax and tranquiliser Valium, both class C drugs.

Pearce was jailed for 30 months.

Damien Winnett

A Gwent Valleys dealer was buying high purity cocaine from suppliers in Liverpool before selling it on to a female drug dealer in Cardiff.

Damien Winnett, 28, was adulterating coke and washing it into crack cocaine to increase his profits.

The defendant, of Blaen Blodau Street, Newbridge, was involved in the buying and selling of at least £30,000 worth of the class A drug.

Winnett, who pleaded guilty to supplying the class A drug over an 18-month period, was jailed for four years and eight months.

Matthew Benjamin

A man burgled a former close friend and set his garden shed on fire after they fell out when the defendant kicked his pet dog to death.

Matthew Benjamin, 39, from Monmouthshire, was jailed in December 2019 for killing his Staffordshire bull terrier called Diesel in a “cowardly and vicious” attack.

He was sent to prison for 22 months for his latest offences after he pleaded guilty to arson, burglary, criminal damage, drink driving and driving while disqualified.

Rhys Jones

Teenage “creeper burglar” raided a family’s home when they were asleep upstairs to steal because he owed money to drug dealers.

Rhys Jones, 19, broke into a house in Rhymney to raise cash to pay back traffickers after it was believed he was a County Lines victim.

He was sent to a young offender institution for 16 months.

Ryan Wheeler

Young dad Ryan Wheeler was caught supplying heroin and crack cocaine on his bicycle riding around the Bettws area of Newport.

The 24-year-old “foolishly” turned to drug dealing in order to pay off a £700 bet, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Wheeler, of Oliphant Circle, Malpas, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and was jailed for 27 months.