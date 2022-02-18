STORM Eunice has caused widespread travel disruption across Wales and the south west of England, and there are reports some drivers are letting their frustrations boil over.

For what is thought to be the first time ever, both Severn bridges have been closed due to high wind speeds after Eunice struck the UK earlier on Friday.

A Met Office red weather warning has been in place all morning, and strong winds are expected to continue for the rest of the day.

Both the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and the M48 Severn Bridge have been closed to avoid dangerous conditions, and people have been asked to avoid the area.

But in an update this afternoon, National Highways said staff who are working in the storm "are being abused for it".

"We understand the effect a dual bridge closure has on people wishing to travel," the agency said. "This is an extremely rare event for us. We have staff out in this storm ensuring action is taken to keep road users safe and they are being abused for it. Respectfully, stop. Thank you."

What to expect from red weather warning for Newport and Gwent?





This is what the Met Office are warning to expect:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Uprooted trees are likely

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes, including flooding of some coastal properties

A spokesman said: “Extremely strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over southwest England and south Wales early on Friday.

“Widespread inland gusts of 70-80 mph are likely and up to around 90 mph near some coasts, with dangerous conditions on beaches and seafronts.

“Winds are expected to ease from the west during the late morning.”