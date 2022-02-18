THIS is the aftermath of a dramatic incident which saw a tree fall down in the grounds of a Newport nursery.

With Storm Eunice causing carnage across the city, and the wider South Wales area, the Met Office warned that there was a very real risk of damage and debris due to the winds – which have reached speeds of up to 90mph.

Across the region, roofs have been blown off, and trees have fallen down – including one outside a city centre day care.

This morning, the large tree fell down at Clytha Square, landing in the play area outside the Tiny Tots Childcare, near to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

The huge tree appears to have landed in between a playhouse, and a piece of play equipment – and, while it is understood that the nursery has remained open for business today, it is not thought that anyone was injured by the falling tree.

The tree has fallen at Clytha Square

And, with other similar sized trees in the area seen to be swaying in the wind, surrounding residents have been seen to have followed the advice from the emergency services, staying inside while conditions remain treacherous.

Video, taken by the Argus at the scene, show the aftermath after the tree fell down at Clytha Square, and the continued poor weather in the city.

The fallen tree

Watch: Aftermath of fallen tree incident

A fallen tree at Clytha Square, Newport, due to #StormEunice pic.twitter.com/AsF80aUK7L — Elis Sandford (@Elis_Sandford) February 18, 2022

The fallen tree on Clytha Square is just one of a number of casualties of Storm Eunice today, Friday, February 18.

With a red weather warning issued by the Met Office, the entire region has been placed on alert, with conditions “resulting in danger to life” in affected areas.

Power in the city has been compromised, with power cuts every so often in various suburbs of Newport.

It has been a similar story elsewhere in South Wales – with coastal areas and mountain areas particularly impacted.

