STORM Eunice has wreaked havoc today – with some drivers facing a 90-mile diversion due to the closure of both Severn Bridges.
Due to strong winds in South Wales the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and M48 Severn Crossings between junctions one and two have been closed today.
They remain closed with a strategic diversion in place for motorists – but this is more than 90 miles long according to National Highways.
They continue to monitor the wind speeds and will reopen the Severn Bridge “as soon as wind speeds reduce to a safe level”.
Road users travelling westbound should follow the below diversion route:
- Follow the M5 northbound for approx. 40 miles until J8.
- Exit the M5 at junction eight and join the M50 westbound and follow for approximately 20 miles to junction four.
- At the junction four roundabout take the first exit and join the A449.
- At the next roundabout take the third exit and join the A40.
- Follow the A40 for approximately 17 miles until the A40/A449 junction.
- At this point continue onto the A449 and follow for 13 miles until the junction with the M4.
- Rejoin the M4 at this junction.
Road users travelling eastbound should follow the below diversion route:
- Exit the M4 and take the A449.
- Follow the A449 for approximately 13 miles until the A449/A40 junction.
- At this point continue onto the A40 and follow for 17 miles until its junction with the A449.
- Take the second exit and join the A449.
- Follow the A449 until the next roundabout J4/M50.
- At the roundabout take the second exit and join the M50 eastbound.
- Follow the M50 for approximately 20 miles to the M5 junction eight.
At the roundabout take the second exit and join the M5 southbound.
