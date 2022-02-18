A PARENT has told of her family’s fright after Storm Eunice ripped off parts of the roof of their home in Risca.

Daylight is now visible from the attic at Gem Walker’s home in the Ty-Sign area of the town after a series of roof tiles became dislodged and fell.

It comes as Storm Eunice battered Gwent and other parts of South Wales for most of Friday, bringing with it excessive winds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Ms Walker said she heard a sound but didn’t initially think it would be roof damage.

Roof tiles dislodged from Gem Walker's home in Ty-Sign. (Picture: Gem Walker)

“I heard a loud noise outside but didn’t realise it was my roof until my 14-year-old son came running down the stairs," she said.

“He looked out the kitchen window and altered me to the tiles on the ground. My ten-year-old daughter was shaking and scared – my dogs were also scared big time.

“I’m just glad that we’re all safe.”

Daylight was now visible through the damage to the roof. (Picture: Gem Walker)

Ms Walker has now sent a repair report to the housing association, Pobl.

Many other homes across Gwent have also felt the brute force of Eunice today, with more than 1,000 homes losing electrical power, as well as other structural damage.

This afternoon, the Argus reported that the roofs on three homes on Christchurch Road in the St Julians area of Newport had completely collapsed.

Roof collapse at properties on Christchurch Road in Newport.

Similarly, we have also seen countless reports of fallen trees across Newport and other areas of Gwent.

A red warning was in place for much for Wales on Friday, with the Met Office confirming there was significant danger to life.

Both Severn bridges remain closed, many roads across Gwent remain shut and all Transport for Wales train services are cancelled.

It’s now understood that the worst of the storm is over, but weather warnings are still in place for the weekend.