SEVERE winds caused by Storm Eunice have caused major damage to several houses in Newport.

A rare red weather warning was issued for dangerous conditions before Eunice struck South East Wales on Friday.

In Newport, the gales ripped the roofs off three houses in Christchurch Road, sending debris scattering across the street.

Fortunately, Gwent Police reported there were no injuries in the incident, although two cars were damaged.

British Transport Police was drafted in to help local emergency services secure the scene. Gwent Police officers closed a section of Christchurch Road, and firefighters were also called in to deal with the damage.

A spokesperson for the Gwent force said: "We were called to Christchurch Road, Newport at around 10.45am on Friday, January 18 after receiving reports that the roofs of three properties had fallen down.

"No injuries were reported, and damage was caused to two cars."

Following the Newport incident, British Transport Police said: "We express sympathy to anyone who has been affected by the adverse weather".

Damage to houses in Christchurch Road, Newport, during Storm Eunice. Picture: Huw Evans Picture Agency

Winds of up to 90mph were expected in the area covered by the Met Office red warning, which lasted from 7am to midday on Friday. More bad weather was expected later on, but the worst of the gales were predicted to have passed by the early afternoon.

Fears of storm damage led to many organisations and authorities closing services ahead of Eunice's arrival.

Transport for Wales suspended train services nationwide, and councils across Gwent closed schools for the day.

People were urged to stay home and avoid the risk of getting caught up in the storm, which led to power cuts and played havoc with transport on Friday, closing the Severn bridges and causing a number of incidents on the roads.

Two men were hospitalised after a crash on the A468 in Caerphilly, and elsewhere in South Wales there were reports of lorries overturning on the M4.

Reports of fallen trees across the region included two incidents at children's play areas in Newport.

Pill Park playground had one tree crash into the middle of it, and another damaged tree came down onto Tiny Tots Childcare's outdoor area in Clytha Square.

In Caerleon Road, one van owner had a lucky miss when bricks were blown over and smashed into his vehicle.