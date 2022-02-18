STORM Eunice has certainly made its mark on Newport and the surrounding South Wales areas, causing damage and disruption.

While buildings and trees may have taken the brunt of the damage, local residents have been faced with travel disruption – with the vast majority of public transport being cancelled.

Ahead of the storm, which made land early this morning - Friday, February 18 - the decision was made to cancel all train journeys in Wales for the entire day.

And while the decision surrounding buses was largely down to each individual operator, the majority of these were axed, while the Met Office’s red weather warning remained in place.

But, while both Newport Bus and Stagecoach South Wales announced plans to resume all services early this afternoon, a change in weather conditions altered their plans to some extent – with many bus routes remaining offline at this time.

When will bus services in Newport resume?





Ahead of Storm Eunice, Newport Bus confirmed that they, like so many others, would be suspending services on Friday morning.

But, initially, they intended to resume services in the city at 1pm.

Unfortunately, Storm Eunice didn’t get this message, and with conditions remaining treacherous, the Corporation Road based firm made the decision to keep their fleet off the road until Saturday.

Confirming this news, Newport Bus said: “Unfortunately, for safety reasons, the decision has been made to suspend all bus services for the remainder of the day.

“All services are to resume tomorrow.

“Any disruptions will be advised on our website and social media feed as normal.”

Meanwhile, Stagecoach South Wales made the decision to resume at 1.30pm, and in all fairness, some of their services have since taken to the roads.

All buses left the Blackwood depot for services in the Gwent area.

Likewise, the Flecsi buses have returned to active duty across the area.

There are some disruptions in place around Cwmbran and Caerphilly, due to fallen trees on certain roads. Information on these can be found on the Stagecoach social media channel here.

What about the trains?





The situation on the railways is, at least at the moment, much clearer than with the buses.

Given that the decision to completely cancel all services was made ahead of time, there were no nasty surprises for train travellers today.

At this time, the plan is for all services to resume from first thing on Saturday morning (February 19).

But, Transport for Wales has pointed out that “damage and disruption caused by the storm will not be fully known until early tomorrow morning”.

As a result, anyone looking to travel by train is advised to check timetables before setting out on their journeys.