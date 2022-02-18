MANAGER James Rowberry believes on-song Mansfield Town present a perfect test of Newport County AFC's promotion credentials.

The Stags head to Rodney Parade on an incredible 11-game unbeaten run that has featured nine wins.

Nigel Clough's men have climbed to sixth in the table thanks to taking 29 points from a possible 33, a tally that has turned them from underachievers to contenders for the top three.

They haven't lost in the league since losing 2-0 at Sutton on November 23, a defeat that ended a threegame winning streak.

BOSS: Mansfield manager Nigel Clough

"They have had nine wins out of 11 unbeaten and their defensive record is superb," said the Exiles boss. "They had a slow start but have got better and recruited well in January.

"We have to be fully at it and do what we do really well. I am really excited and looking to seeing where we are at."

Midfielder Scot Bennett has recovered from the rib injury that forced him off early in the second half of the 3-3 draw with Oldham last Saturday.

Rowberry and his management team opted for a 3-5-2 against the Latics and must decide what shape to use against a Mansfield side that can play with a midfield diamond or 4-1-4-1.

The Stags won 2-1 when the sides met at Field Mill on the second weekend of the season.

George Maris opened the scoring for the hosts, Robbie Willmott equalised with a well-timed run and lob but Ollie Clarke put the Stags back in front before the break.