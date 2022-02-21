A NEWPORT drugs gang jailed for 33 years after they flooded the streets of South Wales with heroin made nearly £1 million.

Callum Banton, Jake Miller, Benjamin Thomas and Devon Morgan were locked up last year when police smashed their operation.

The four were back in Cardiff Crown Court last week after the authorities pursued them for their assets.

At a proceeds of crime hearing, Judge Daniel Williams head how the quartet profited by a combined total of £902,589.99 through drug dealing.

But they have just £4,650.56 available to be seized.

Banton, 23, of Fleetwood Close, Newport, jailed for seven years and six months, profited by £285,939.99.

Callum Banton

He has available assets of £2,367.65, which he has three months to transfer or face an extra two months in prison in default.

Miller, 20, of Loftus Square, Newport, sent to a young offender institution for nine years, benefited by £283,819.01.

Jake Miller

He has £305.51 which can be seized and has to hand it over within three months or face an extra month in jail.

Thomas, 23, of Fosse Road, Newport, jailed for eight years, made £193,130.99.

Benjamin Thomas

The court ordered that £1,976.40 is confiscated from him - giving him three months to pay or face two months in prison in default.

Devon Morgan, 23, of Campion Close, Newport, jailed for nine years, profited by £139,700 and has no assets.

Judge Williams made an order that he pay a nominal sum of £1 within three months or spend an extra day in jail.

Devon Morgan

The defendants had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin between July 22, 2019 and July 16, 2020.

Morgan also admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

Each gang member was also made the subject of a serious crime prevention order (SCPO) for two years.

A SCPO is a form of civil order aimed at preventing serious crime.

Their requirements can relate to restricting a person's travel within the UK and abroad, working arrangements, financial, property or business dealings.

During the defendants’ sentencing hearing last May, prosecutor Jason Howells said: “Operation Braddock was a Gwent Police operation targeting an organised crime group based in the Corporation Road and Cromwell Road areas of Newport.

“They supplied heroin to users throughout South Wales but particularly the Newport area.

“The defendants also had customers in Abergavenny, Monmouth, Risca, Magor, Tonypandy and Maesteg.

"They would travel to Birmingham to source the heroin and central to their operation was a mobile phone number called the ‘Toffee Line’.”