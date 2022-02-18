A LIBRARY in Caerphilly will be closed for the "forseeable future" after its roof was torn off by Storm Eunice.
Deri Library on Bailey Street, Bargoed, has suffered in Storm Eunice with the roof torn off due to the high winds.
Caerphilly County Borough Council staff are at the scene clearing debris and making the area safe.
A statement from the council states: "Bailey Street is closed until Saturday morning, when a further assessment will be undertaken.
"The library will be closed for the foreseeable future."
