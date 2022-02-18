STORM Eunice has caused chaos all across Gwent - and one Newport van driver had a very lucky escape.
Mark Jones had parked his van on Caerleon Road in Newport near to the former Paragon Laundry building. But, he told the Argus, when he went to his vehicle earlier today he found it had been seriously damaged by falling bricks.
Mr Jones said: “I was 10 minutes away from getting into the van for work. I was lucky.”
The van was parked close to Mr Jones’ house, and he heard the incident which happened around lunch time.
“It was like a bomb going off,” he said.
Storm Eunice saw South Wales including Newport be given a rare red weather warning for wind by the Met Office for between 7am and midday. This warning has been lifted but an amber warning remains in place until 9pm tonight.
The storm saw a number of fallen trees across Newport and Gwent which led to road closures and three houses on Christchurch Road also had their roofs blown off.
There’s also a further yellow weather warning for wind between 6am and 6pm tomorrow – Saturday, February 19.
