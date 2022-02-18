GWENT was battered by strong winds and extreme weather - even including some snow - as Storm Eunice hit on Friday.
The Met Office had issued a rare red warning for Friday morning, with a statement saying: "Storm Eunice causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds on Friday."
The conditions meant that both Severn Bridges were closed throughout the day - which is thought to be the first time they have both been closed at the same time.
And winds thought to be up to 90mph tore through Gwent, causing damage to buildings and uprooting trees.
