After Storm Eunice closed both Severn Bridges today for what is believed to be the very first time – one bridge is at least, now fully open.
Due to strong winds across the region, the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and M48 Severn Crossings between junctions one and two have been closed today causing a strategic diversion of more than 90 miles, according to National Highways.
The good news is, improving conditions mean the Prince of Wales Bridge has now been reopened.
A spokesperson for Traffic Wales South said: “Magor-Prince of Wales Bridge has now been opened as it is now safe to do so, due to lower wind speeds.
“We'd like to remind people that the decision to close any part of the network isn't taken lightly and this is a rare event.”
The Severn bridges closure
Explaining why the closures were necessary, a spokesperson for The Severn Bridges said: “For what we believe is the first time due to wind speeds both the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and M48 Severn Bridge are closed to all traffic.”
Along with the Prince of Wales bridge, the M48 bridge has also closed for much of the day.
High winds closed the M48 Severn Crossing in both directions between junction 1 for Aust and junction 2 for Newhouse.
Closures began at 3am on Friday.
