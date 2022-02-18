EACH Saturday morning, thousands of people turn out for Parkrun events - but Storm Eunice has disrupted plans for several events in Gwent this week.

A rare red weather warning was issued for dangerous conditions before Eunice struck South East Wales on Friday.

Winds of up to 90mph were expected in the area covered by the Met Office red warning, which lasted from 7am to midday on Friday. More bad weather was expected later on, but the worst of the gales were predicted to have passed by the early afternoon.

Follow all the latest updates on Storm Eunice damage and disruption in our live news blog.

But many Parkrun organisers have decided to call off their meets tomorrow. Others have said they would wait until the morning course inspection before making a final decision.

Cancelled

Newport Parkrun, held at Tredegar Park, has cancelled tomorrow's event.

The organisers said: "Due to safety concerns around the forecast storm on Friday, and with no time to do a formal assessment of the grounds between the storm passing and our event at 9am, we have taken the early decision to cancel Newport parkrun this Saturday."

Pontypool Parkrun has been cancelled - but because of the pandemic, not Storm Eunice.

The organisers said: "We were still looking for helpers and have just received withdrawals from regular volunteers who are still recovering from Covid. Unfortunately we do not have enough volunteers for the event to go ahead successfully. Hopefully we can resume next week."

Severn Bridge Parkrun has also been called off "in the interest of safety and convenience of all our runners and volunteers".

Coed Cefn-pwll-du Parkrun, in Machen, has also cancelled tomorrow’s event “due to the severe weather warning”.

Penallta Parkrun, in Hengoed, has also called off their meet tomorrow.

“Due to today’s storm and tomorrow's weather warning, we feel it's in the best interest and safety of everyone to cancel Parkrun tomorrow,” organisers said.

No decision yet

Riverfront Parkrun, held in Newport city centre, may still go ahead. Organisers told the Argus they would "make the call in the morning after assessing the weather and the course".

Aberbeeg Parkrun organisers will also hold a course inspection on Saturday morning “to see if we are able to go ahead as our parkrun course is heavily lined with trees”.

“Along with this, if we feel the winds are too high on Saturday that volunteers are in danger, we may have to cancel for that reason too,” the organisers added.

Bryn Bach Parkrun in Tredegar may also go ahead pending the results of a course inspection at 8am on Saturday. The organisers said any cancellation would be announced on the event’s Facebook page.

Cwmbran Parkrun organisers say they are "still planning to go ahead" with tomorrow's meet and "will be carrying out a course inspection in the morning".

Information all taken from the events' Facebook pages and is correct as of 4.30pm on Friday.