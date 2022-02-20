A COUPLE who achieved their dream of opening an Italian restaurant a year ago are now preparing to open a second Gwent venue.

Fantastico, which first opened February 2021 in Magor as a takeaway service, was set up by Damiano Argentini and his girlfriend Angelica Ruifernandez, who both hail from southern Italy.

The restaurant proved an instant hit in the Monmouthshire town once covid restrictions lifted in May, and the duo are now putting together the finishing touches for their second venue in Usk.

The outside of the Fantastico restaurant in Magor. (Picture: Fantastico)

It’s understood that the Fantastico restaurant in Usk will be open around the middle of March.

Mr Argentini, who first moved to Wales in 2012 to work as a chef in Newport’s Gemelli’s, told the Argus he had always hoped he’d open his own Italian restaurant one day.

“I was working at The Gate steakhouse in Llanfrechfa at the start of the pandemic,” he said.

“The boss there had this other place down in Magor which he was selling, and I thought it could be a good opportunity.

“It was my dream to have my own Italian restaurant, so I spoke to my girlfriend about it, and we decided to go for it.

Mr Argentini (second left) said it was his dream to open his own restaurant. (Picture: Fantastico)

“We were just doing takeaways at first because of covid and it was just the two of us – my girlfriend Angelica was doing the cooking and I was out delivering.

“It was quite scary when we first started because we didn’t know how it was going to go – but I think people in Magor really started to like the way we were cooking our food.”

When the restaurant opened in May, Mr Argentini said he was thrilled to see so many people dining there.

“It was brilliant," he said. "We had lots of space outside in being in Magor Square so over the summer we were really busy with people eating out and enjoying cocktails.”

The Italian restaurant in Magor has proved a huge hit in the town.

And as Mr Argentini prepares to open a second Fantastico in Usk next month, he told the Argus he was relishing the prospect of being the first Italian restaurant in the Monmouthshire town.

“It’s quite a funny story how we got here,” Mr Argentini added. “I was driving home one evening from Newport and I ended up taking a wrong turn somewhere. Before I knew it, I found myself in Usk.

“It just so happened that I saw a space on the main street that was available, so I made a call about it and then we got it.

“Also, we’ll be the first Italian to open in the town – which is really exciting. I posted about it in a local community page, and we had lots of likes and support – I think the people of Usk really like their Italian food.

Excitement is now building around its second restaurant in Usk.

“We’ve always wanted to cook authentic Italian food and bring that here and I think that’s why we’ve been so successful.”

Mr Argentini’s four-strong team, which includes two chefs he met at his time at Gemelli’s, will be split up across its Magor and Usk restaurants – with Mr Argentini heading up the latter.

What’s more, Fantastico is also up for a Welsh Business Award this year, something Mr Argentini is particularly proud of.

