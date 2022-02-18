STORM Eunice has certainly made its mark in Newport and the surrounding areas, and while the worst of the weather appears to be over, there is still some potential for disruption.

With winds of up to 90mph in places, the Met Office issued a rare red weather warning for Newport, much of Gwent, and the southern coastal areas of Wales.

This warning was in place to let people know of the risk to human life, as a result of flying debris caused by the storm.

Across the region, roofs were seen to have fallen in or off, and a large number of trees are reported to have fallen, both in Newport and beyond.

The red warning has since been downgraded to an amber warning – which suggests that there is still some dangerous conditions to be aware of.

According to the Met Office, “there is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life”.

This particular warning covers all of Wales, and southern parts of England too.

It suggests that further property damage is likely, and more trees could fall.

Read more: Storm Eunice live updates across Newport and South Wales

There is also suggestion that power supply could be impacted, with power cuts and mobile networks running the risk of going offline.

Towards coastal parts of the region, it is warned that flooding of some coastal properties “seems likely”.

Meanwhile, even though the bridges over the River Severn have reopened, traffic and travel disruption remains a possibility.

The situation is set to change at around 9pm tonight - Friday, February 18 - when the weather warning is lifted.

However, while the night should be a little calmer, the weekend is likely to see the clean up effort hampered by more weather woes.

Newport weather: What can we expect on Saturday?





From very early on Saturday, February 19, disruption appears to be on the cards.

A fresh yellow weather warning for wind has been put in place, and according to the Met Office, this “could hamper recovery efforts from Storm Eunice”.

Continuing, they have said that: