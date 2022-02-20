Here's the latest Argus column by Caerphilly MS Hefin david:

THINGS are improving on the coronavirus front, fewer people are critically ill in hospital and most people have had two jabs and a booster. I am recovering having had the virus myself last week and I feel very grateful that I had received my vaccine beforehand.

Although the number of hospitalisations from Covid in Wales are falling, we will see a new set of challenges in 2022 as the economic impact of the pandemic is now becoming clear.

The increase in the cost of living is becoming more and more evident and sadly things only look to become tougher, especially for those in low income households.

Wales has already seen an increase in the use of food banks this year, what with the cost of food in supermarkets rising. This, alongside the increase in energy bills coming in April is set to make this an increasingly tough time for Welsh families.

Welsh Government have announced a £330m package of support for those who will be most affected by the crisis through help with their council tax and energy bills.

A payment of £150 will be made to all households in council tax bands A-D, as well as to all households who receive support through the council tax reduction scheme.

There will also be a payment of £200 this year and next year for those eligible for the Winter Fuel Support Scheme. This is in addition to the UK Government’s £200 payment which will be made in October. Find out if you are eligible to apply here: https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/Services/Benefits-and-grants/Winter-fuel-support-scheme.aspx

Further investment is also being made in to the PDG Access Grant and in to Free School Meals.

If you are concerned about debt, fuel poverty, benefits or housing you can seek help from Caerphilly Citizens Advice: https://www.citizensadvicecbg.org.uk.

As always, if you are a Caerphilly resident and think I may be able to help please get in touch. I work with many public agencies and can raise your issues in the Senedd chamber.

Take care.