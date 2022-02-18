STORM Eunice wreaked havoc across Gwent today.

The Met Office issued a rare red weather warning across Gwent and South Wales as Storm Eunice brought winds of up to 90mph in places.

The warning let people know the high winds could mean a risk to human life, due to flying debris caused by the storm.

Many things came to a halt as a result.

Schools across Wales were closed, along with parks, cemeteries, libraries, community centres, and neighbourhood hubs.

Railway and bus services were suspended, Royal Mail deliveries halted, and air ambulances were grounded.

Waste and recycling collections were postponed due to the risks, with wheelie bins seen blowing about in the wind in some areas.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service had more than 60 calls relating to Storm Eunice.

In Newport, the wind ripped the roofs off three houses in Christchurch Road, sending debris scattering across the street. No injuries were reported, but two cars were also damaged.

In a separate incident, on Caerleon Road in Newport, bricks were blown over and smashed into a man's van.

In the Ty-Sign area of Risca roof tiles fell from a family home - causing alarm to a 10-year-old girl and a dog. Fortunately the family, which also included a 14-year-old boy and mum Gem Walker are all safe.

Deri Library, on Bailey Street in Bargoed, had its roof ripped off by Storm Eunice and will remain closed for the “foreseeable future”.

Bailey Street will remain closed for the rest of today, Friday, with the situation to be assessed tomorrow, Saturday.

Storm Eunice also meant power cuts across the region - including in Newport, Monmouth, and Abertillery.

The storm also meant many road closures - notably the closure of Prince of Wales bridge - which has now reopened - and both Severn Bridges.

The latter resulted in a diversion which reached more than nine miles, with people advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

National Highways reported that staff working in the storm to "keep road users safe" were being abused due to the bridge closures, asking people to "respectfully, stop."

A HGV overturned on the M4 due to the wind and there was a crash on the A468 in Caerphilly – this involved two cars with two men taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales as a precaution.

Storm Eunice also saw several trees fallen due to the strong gusts. This included: