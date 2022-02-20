WHEN you think of luxury living, especially in this part of the world, the mind tends to default to sprawling countryside retreats.

But, this week’s featured property just might have you rethinking everything you thought you knew.

Located in the heart of the Monmouthshire town of Usk, it is very much a townhouse.

A Grade II-listed Georgian-style property, it even has a fascinating history behind it.

But, in the present day, it is up for sale, on the market with a guide price of £800,000.

Brought to market by Archer & Co in Usk, you can find out what makes this one so interesting below.

Located on Maryport Street in Usk, this property is a whole lot more than just a five bedroom, two bathroom house.

Crown House, built in 1825 comes with an interesting history associated with it.

Originally, it was built to be the home of nearby Usk Prison’s warden.

It has a real light and airy feel to it inside (Credit: Archer & Co)

And to be fair, this explains why there is an original cell within the basement of the house – just in case anyone was asking.

Built a fair distance away from the prison itself on Maryport Street, it is described as being in a “prime town centre location”.

Despite its age, this family home has been fully modernised, and has all the features that you would come to expect in a house of this kind these days.

A bathroom inside the property - complete with a freestanding bath (Credit: Archer & Co)

According to the selling agent, the house comprises of an “entrance porch, hallway with original 'Minton' floor tiles, utility/cloakroom, study, conservatory, living room, large kitchen/diner, single garage, first floor living area, two double bedrooms, luxury family bathroom, three further double bedrooms to the upper floor”.

If that wasn’t enough, one of the upstairs double bedrooms was originally two singles, and as such, the house could quite easily be reconfigured as a six bedroom property.

There is also a study and another bathroom.

A private garden in a town centre location - an underrated feature for sure (Credit: Archer & Co)

Often, with town centre living, there can be a worry that there is no outdoor space, but this house doesn’t have this problem.

There is a private walled garden to the rear, which is of a decent size, which is accessed beyond a flagstone patio.

The garden has been well maintained, with borders planted with shrubs and trees.

But, perhaps the biggest plus point for town centre living, is that the property has its own garage, which adjoins the main house – so no scrambling for parking on the mean streets is needed.

Crown House is on the market with a guide price of £800,000.

It has been brought to market by Archer & Co, and can be viewed on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, they can be contacted on 01291 672212.