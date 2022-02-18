THE worst of Storm Eunice seems to be behind us – after a huge impact across Gwent today.
Due to the rare red weather warning issued by Met Office measures were taken to protect people from the potential danger – this included postponing waste and recycling collections which were due today.
As the storm has settled some may be wondering when their bins will be collected. Here’s what the council for each Gwent local authority has said on the matter.
Newport
Waste collections scheduled for today will take place on Saturday. Any areas we are unable to reach tomorrow will be prioritised on Monday morning.
Torfaen
If your collection was missed on Thursday, please take it in and put it out again on Monday.
Friday collections – Please put your purple-lidded bins out on Saturday. Food waste and recycling will be collected on your next scheduled collection day.
The Household Waste Recycling Centre will be open as normal on Saturday.
Caerphilly
Any refuse or food and garden waste that was not collected on Friday (February 18) due to Storm Eunice will be collected Saturday, February 19.
Recycling collections that were due to take place today will now take place on Friday, February 25. Any additional recycling can be placed in clear bags alongside your container.
Our Household Waste Recycling Centres will be open as normal over the weekend.
Blaenau Gwent
Recycling and hygiene collections will be suspended on Friday, February 18, and will take place on Saturday.
Please make sure your recycling receptacles are secure and place them out for collection on Saturday.
Monmouthshire
Any residents who were due a recycling and waste collection today (February 18) should put their recycling and waste out for collection by 7am tomorrow (Saturday) morning.
We will endeavour to collect everything on Saturday, however, collections may run into Sunday.
Please do not report any recycling or waste as ‘uncollected’ until Monday when we should have completed our catch up.
