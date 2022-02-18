This is exactly how much will council tax increase in Cardiff in April for each band

Council tax in Cardiff is set to increase by 1.9 per cent from April under budget proposals from Cardiff council.

The increase will net an extra £3.1 million for the council to spend on public services like schools and social services. 27 per cent of the council’s budget comes from council tax, with the rest from Welsh Government grants.

All homes in Cardiff are split into different council tax bands, depending on the value of the property in 2003, with more expensive properties charged a higher rate.

Here’s how much extra homes in each band will have to pay in council tax, if the budget is approved, from April—

Band A: £16.59 a year or £1.38 a month

Band B: £19.36 a year or £1.61 a month

Band C: £22.12 a year or £1.84 a month

Band D: £24.89 a year or £2.07 a month

Band E: £30.42 a year or £2.53 a month

Band F: £35.95 a year or £3 a month

Band G: £41.48 a year or £3.46 a month

Band H: £49.77 a year or £4.15 a month

Band I: £58.07 a year or £4.84 a month

Some parts of Cardiff pay a higher rate of council tax than the rest of the city: Lisvane, Pentyrch, Radyr and Morganstown, St Fagans, Old St Mellons and Tongwynlais.

This increase does not take into account the 5.5 per cent hike recently approved on the precept for South Wales Police, which is billed at the same time as council tax.

You can find which council tax band you’re in on the website by logging into your council tax account on the council’s website, or checking gov.uk/council-tax-bands.

This year’s proposed council tax increase is below inflation, currently at 5.5 per cent, as well as last year’s council tax increase of 3.5 per cent. Since 2011, it has gone up by 47 per cent.

But this year’s council tax hike comes on top of the mounting increase in the cost of living, with energy bills, rent, food, fuel and other day-to-day expenses getting more expensive.

Councillor Chris Weaver, cabinet member for finance, said: “We are really conscious of the cost-of-living crisis being faced by people across the UK. We’ve looked carefully at council tax rates for the coming year and tried to find a balance that safeguards important services while keeping any increase within reason.

“We have been able to reduce our initial calculations down from a four per cent increase in council tax to 1.9 per cent. This will be among the lowest increases in council tax in Wales and amounts to just 48p a week on a Band D property, around £2 a month.

“I’m pleased it’s a lower rise than we believed we might have to propose and much lower than inflation. It will help us maintain the services our citizens have come to rely on as we plan for a brighter future post pandemic.

“Anyone who is struggling to pay and is eligible will of course have the opportunity to access support through the council tax reduction scheme.”

The council tax increase, as well as the rest of the budget proposals, must first be approved by a majority of councillors during a crucial vote on March 3.

Homes in council tax bands A to D will receive a £150 credit from the Welsh Government to help with the cost of living. This will also be given to homes in higher bands but eligible for reductions. Details on how Cardiff council will implement this credit will be published soon.

Some homes are also eligible for £200 grants as part of the winter fuel support scheme, and further advice on support and benefits, for those who are struggling with money, can be found on the council’s website.