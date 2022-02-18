A NEW takeaway app is launching in the Vale of Glamorgan at the start of March, taking on the likes of Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

Vale of Glamorgan Eats will launch on Wednesday, March 2 - with 24 takeaways already signed up.

Founder Ethan Rane said he felt commission charges levvied on businesses by larger delivery apps were "really unfair".

"I just found it really unfair, you know, how big names are sort of in this hegemonic position to dictate what sort of commissions they charge and not passing on that value to their customers' businesses, especially the small ones," he said.

"Takeaways and restaurants predominantly have to pay big commissions and the service we get from that is not really justified.

"It's personal for me because I am in the business, so it's unfair for me.

"Someone's got to do something, when I first set out to talk to the other takeaway owners they said 'you can't do it, Just Eat's too big' - some's got to start somewhere."

Vale of Glamorgan Eats will be charging a 7.5 per cent commission on every order. In comparison Just Eat charge 14 per cent commission plus a 50p service charge.

Uber Eats and Deliveroo do not disclose their commission charges, but it is reported that they can charge as much as 30 per cent.

Mr Rane has also pledged that 50 per cent of all profits will be donated to charity.

He said: "When I tell people this people are like 'how are you going to do that?'

"The answer is because the rates being charged at the moment are so high, that even if you charge 50 percent of it, there's still room for making some money and giving back to the community."

The company is in the process of reaching out to charities with around eight being identified as potential candidates.

Mr Rane wants there to be a "spectrum" of charities involved, such as a children's charity and an animal charity.

READ MORE:

Vale of Glamorgan Eats will endeavour to reach more rural parts of the Vale and give independent takeaways and restaurants the chance to reach a new range of customers.

As this is an app service, only takeaways and restaurants with delivery drivers can be involved as Vale of Glamorgan Eats will not be employing drivers.

There will be a local support centre for both businesses and users, with the intent being making it easier for people to resolve any potential issues.

The app will be available in the Google Play Store and on Apple's App Store at the beginning of March.