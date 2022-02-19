DYFED-POWYS Police is supporting a campaign which tells all people of Mid and West Wales how they have a role in ending sexual harassment.
The campaign, entitled ‘Safe To Say,’ tells people to speak out if they see anything which could constitute sexual harassment.
A spokesperson from the force said that everybody across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire has a role to play in ending sexual harassment. Ways to help include:
- Educate and inform - If you witness your friends talking about someone in an inappropriate way, offer a different viewpoint
- Conversate to deviate - In some situations, saying nothing can be just as powerful as saying something. If your mate makes a sexist joke, don’t laugh along
- Safely expose it - If you directly challenge your friend in front of the person they are harassing, remember to use a calm voice and neutral body language. When speaking, keep it short and clear
Dyfed-Powys Police continued: “REMEMBER: Avoid words or actions that could make it more dangerous for you or the person being targeted. If you see someone in immediate danger of physical or sexual violence, dial 999.
“It's #SafeToSay something if you notice it.”
In order to find out more of the Safe To Say campaign, visit https://safetosay.wales/
