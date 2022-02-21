HALF term is here around the corner – with plenty of fun in store for families and little ones.

Here’s some inspiration for some family fun in Newport and Monmouthshire:

Dragon trail

Some legendary guests have come to visit Tredegar House and have hidden themselves throughout the mansion house. Explore and see how many you can spot.

Tredegar House (Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Roger Fuller)

This trail is up and running now, and will run from 11am to 3pm until Sunday, March 6. This event is free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue.

Find out more at https://bit.ly/3sNjPy2

Minibeast hunting

Get outdoors and discover creepy crawlies lurking at Newport Wetlands, with a Gruffalo’s Buffet theme story to get little ones in the bug hunting mood. As this event is outdoors people are asked to dress appropriately.

Newport Wetlands (Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Catherine Mayo)

The Monday event is sold out, with tickets available (at the time of writing) for Wednesday, February 23, at 10am from 11am or at 2pm to 3pm.

Each child’s ticket comes with a free adult one – there’s a £2 charge for additional adults. Book at https://bit.ly/3gW2Jsk

Newport welly walk

Riverfront fun

There's an array on offer at Riverfront Theatre in Newport during February half term. This includes:

Free crafty Saturdays;

Tots disco (suitable for children from six months to five years old);

Pebble on the beach (suitable for children three and older) which includes dancing, singing and puppetry;

Ministry of science;

Free drama club taster sessions (six to eight years and nine to 11 years);

Creator club;

Free creative makers club (for nine to 11-year-olds);

Free Theatre Iolo playwriting (for seven to 11-year-olds and years and 12+);

Oh Susannah Sewing Club Day (for 10-15-year-olds);

Free creative mapping workshop (for 10-14s and 12-25 years).

Find out more or book your place for any of these activities https://bit.ly/3v28Ljg

Just keep swimming

Guppies aged from six months to three years, supervised by an adult, can enjoy Bubbles & Splash taster sessions at the Regional Pool and Tennis Centre on Monday , February 21, and Friday, February 25.

There are also intensive lessons for children three and older at the venue from Monday to Friday.

Plus, there will be multi-sport camp for children aged five to 11 throughout the week - they must be able to ride a bike and be confident in shallow water.

The venue will also host aquatic games throughout half term; children for this must be able to stand with their head above the water at this depth.

Meanwhile there will be scuba, water polo, water volleyball at Active Living Centre.

See the full programme, find out more, or book at https://bit.ly/3gS0CFV

Winter of wellbeing in Monmouthshire

Monmouthshire’s leisure provider, MonLife, has an abundance of activities to keep youngsters aged four to 11 active and entertained over the school holidays as part of the winter of wellbeing.

A MonLife play session

People can:

Make a mindful mosaic to decorate a plant pot for growing food or flowers – a packet of seed is included;

Create a wellbeing jar to store dreams and aspirations;

Enjoy mindful colouring inspired by patterns in the collections of MonLife Heritage.

The fun will be at:

Shire Hall in Monmouth on Monday (February 21);

Abergavenny Museum on Tuesday (February 22);

Chepstow Drill Hall on Thursday (February 24).

The hour sessions will run at 11am, midday, 1pm, 2pm, and 3pm.

MonLife will also be staging a range of play events for children and families throughout half term. These events are free, but interest should be registered online. Parental supervision is required for children under 11.

Children aged between five and 11 can also take part in the Monmouthshire Games packed with activities to suit different interest and hobbies. The Covid compliant sessions run from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday. Each site has 50 spaces available per day.

Book any of these events online at https://bit.ly/3GYwZx2