FORGET Storm Eunice, Dean Ryan has warned the Dragons risk being blown off Rodney Parade by the power of Ulster this afternoon (kick-off 2pm).

The United Rugby Championship pacesetters head to Newport hunting an eight win of the campaign against a home side who have won just once.

The bookies have given the Dragons a 10-point headstart in the handicap and their hopes of making it a tight contest hinge on the collisions.

Last season Ryan’s men were outmuscled in Belfast in a battering that was more severe than the 40-17 scoreline suggests but responded with a dramatically improved effort at Principality Stadium when beaten 26-22.

The Dragons are without six forwards because of the Six Nations and their deputies need to stand firm.

Joe Maksymiw on the charge against Ulster last season

“It’s a huge challenge playing any of the Irish provinces,” said Ryan. “Ulster are a coming force, well coaches, well structured and incredibly physical.

“If you can’t compete with that physicality then they will blow you off the field. Looking back to last year it was definitely a catalyst for us understanding the physicality that we needed.

“But we need to create width because we are not a side that can compete in the middle of the field against powerful forward packs. We’d hope to create a few more opportunities off the back of that.”

Ryan believes the Dragons need to be ‘braver’ to get the ball out wide after being put under pressure by Lyon and Benetton in 2022.

“We have been stifled into some physical contests over the last few games and haven’t got the width in the game that we would have wanted,” said Ryan.

“Our emphasis has been on being a little bit braver, trying to create more width in our game so that we can open things up.”

Ryan makes three changes to the XV that faced Benetton, one of them enforced after Ross Moriarty used that clash to prove his fitness for Wales.

Number eight Dan Baker replaces him while Greg Bateman comes in at loosehead and Rio Dyer gets the nod on the wing.

Flanker George Young, son of former Newport forward Robert, could make his Dragons debut off the bench while utility back Will Talbot-Davies might make a first outing of the campaign as a replacement.

Ulster feature Wales hooker Bradley Roberts, who will be a Dragon next season, on their bench.

Dragons: J Lewis; J Holmes, A Warren, A Owen, R Dyer; S Davies, G Bertranou; G Bateman, T Davies, C Coleman, J Davies, J Maksymiw, H Keddie (captain), O Griffiths, D Baker.

Replacements: TBC, A Seiuli, M Doge, H Taylor, G Young, R Williams, I Davies, W Talbot-Davies.

Ulster: R Lyttle; R Baloucoune, JHume, S McCloskey, B Moxham; B Burns, N Doak; A Warwick, J Andrew, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, S Carter, D McCann, M Rea, N Timoney

Replacements: B Roberts, E O’Sullivan, M Moore, C Izuchukwu, M Rea, D Shanahan, I Madigan, S Moore.