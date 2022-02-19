HE might not feature at the top of a Google search but Chris Coleman is quietly making a name for himself at the Dragons.

The tighthead prop, full name Christian unlike Wales’ Euro 2016 boss Christopher, is enjoying something of a breakthrough season at Rodney Parade and will wear 3 on his back for the fourth consecutive game against Ulster tomorrow.

That Coleman is trusted to start ahead of Fiji international Mesake Doge shows the strides made by the 23-year-old from Cwmbran.

The Dragons slowly introduced the tighthead with minutes off the bench to supplement the work done on the training paddock in Ystrad Mynach.

Coleman has learnt from forwards coaches Ceri Jones and Mefin Davies plus experienced props such as Brok Harris and Aaron Jarvis.

Dragons prop Chris Coleman

“I’m really enjoying learning and obviously I’ve played quite a bit more this season,” said the prop, who will make his 23rd senior appearance tomorrow.

“All the coaches have helped me and the players around me help me a lot as well, with developing scrum and everything else in my game.

“Minutes under your belt are crucial. You can train as much as you want but playing is completely different. I want to keep working hard and playing as much as I can.”

Coleman has stepped up in the absence of Lloyd Fairbrother, who is on the comeback trail from a ruptured Achilles, and Leon Brown, who missed the start of the campaign because of a nerve issue and is now with Wales.

“Mesake and Leon have been good. I learn from both, although Leon is away at the moment so that gives me an opening. They help me and I enjoy playing with them,” said the up-and-comer.

“The trust to play from the coaches is big. You get a bit more confident yourself once you start playing, a bit more comfortable with that, knowing you can compete at this level. Hopefully I can kick on more now.”

Coleman will be to the fore tomorrow against an Ulster side who are formidable in the tight and powerful around the field.

“It’s a big challenge, they are top of the league and a good team, but we back ourselves and will just go out there and see what we do,” he said.

“Ulster are physical. They have a big pack; they are a big physical team, so we are looking to nullify that. They will have a big maul and we have been working hard on that.

“In many ways it is a free hit, we will go out swinging and see what we can do.”