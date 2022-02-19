FINN Azaz will be a key figure for Newport County AFC when they try and unlock a miserly Mansfield defence at Rodney Parade this afternoon, but it’s what the Aston Villa prospect does without the ball that will have his boss’ attention.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is impressing in his second season on loan in League Two after helping Cheltenham to the title in 2021.

Azaz was something of a fringe figure at the Robins as he got to grips with senior football for the first time and his progress has been clear at County.

The talented ball player has been given big responsibility behind the front men and leads the Exiles in terms of key passes per game to go along with three goals and five assists.

Azaz’s quality on the ball is clear to see but, along with Swansea City loanee Ollie Cooper, he has a big role to play without it.

INFLUENTIAL: Finn Azaz has been a creative spark for Newport County

“Before the gaffer talks about anything in possession, he is telling us that we have to do the ugly stuff for the team,” said the Azaz, the EFL young player of the month for January.

“It’s massive to set the tone. We know what is asked of us and what we need to do without the ball.

“Sometimes we need a little reminder, especially me! But I understand my role defensively and I have been a lot more consistent with it of late.”

Rowberry is calm and considered but those at Rodney Parade today will see that he can change in the dugout. Like Bruce Banner, the County players wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

“If I am on the opposite side I don’t really hear him but he is very vocal, especially for our pressing,” said Azaz.

“When I was coming through the [West Brom] academy it was the ‘six seconds of fury’ when you lose the ball.

“It’s that instant reaction once you have lost it to win it back as soon as possible. We’ve had a lot of chances from that.”

Azaz will do his job for the team in defence yet County will hope it’s at the other end where he gets the chance to be the difference.

They will need to be at their best against sixth-placed Mansfield, who are on an 11-game unbeaten run in which they have conceded just eight goals.

The Stags clash is followed by Newport dates against second-placed Tranmere, leaders Forest Green and play-off contenders Bristol Rovers.

Azaz revealed that County are hunting 30 points from a possible 45 in the promotion race but they won’t panic if they fail to record a maximum today.

“We can play against anyone in this league, especially at home,” he said. “I don’t think we should be nervous at all. We need to focus on what we can do and if we do that then we should get the results.

“But even if we don’t get the results we want in the next few games, which have been labelled as big games, then there is still time.”