Live: All the updates following Storm Eunice and in yellow weather warning

Newport and Gwent weather updates live after Storm Eunice hit
- Yesterday three homes had their roofs ripped off in Christchurch, Newport.
- More than 1,000 were without power.
- Trees fell across Gwent - with a number of roads closed.
