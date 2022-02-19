A NUMBER of trains have been cancelled on a Gwent line.
The Ebbw Vale Town to Cardiff Central service has been affected by the severe weather from yesterday – which saw all trains in Wales cancelled – and while most services are up and running, a number of trains set to run between the two destinations will not be going ahead.
One train affecting Newport Railway Station is also not running and that is heading to Manchester Piccadilly.
These are the journeys affected:
- 09.38 Ebbw Vale Town to Cardiff Central
- 09.59 Carmarthen to Manchester Piccadilly
- 10.34 Cardiff Central to Ebbw Vale Town
- 11.38 Ebbw Vale Town to Cardiff Central
- 14:38 Ebbw Vale Town to Cardiff Central
Transport for Wales says that these trains are not running due to the severe weather. The company also advise for people to check before travelling and that it may be worth travelling on Sunday or Monday and that tickets will be valid for those journeys if deciding against travel for today.
Anyone who was due to travel on the network yesterday – Friday, February 18 – will be able to travel today, tomorrow or Monday on the same ticket.
