GWENT has been hit with a number of power cuts this morning – with some power also still being off from yesterday’s storm.

387 properties are currently without power, and the majority of these are approaching 24 hours after their cuts were reported during Storm Eunice.

Two properties are still without power in the CF46 postcode area near Ystrad Mynach after power went out around 11.53am on Friday. It is expected by Western Power that these will be restored by 6pm today.

Nine properties in the NP4 Abersychan area are still without power after a cut at 2.38pm yesterday. It is expected to be restored by 6pm today.

63 properties in Usk’s NP15 postcode area near to Coleg Gwent’s Usk Campus have been without power since 1.04pm yesterday. It is expected this will be restored by 6pm today.

Two further properties in the Usk NP15 postcode area close to Penpedairheol have been without power since 12.54pm yesterday. This is also expected to be restored by 6pm today.

In the NP7 area, 15 properties have been without power since 12.46pm yesterday and a further 24 have been without power since 12.04pm yesterday. In the NP7 and NP8 areas 25 properties have been without power since 12.59pm yesterday and in the NP7 and NP15 areas, eight properties are still without power since 11.41am yesterday.

All these – located close to Llantilio Pertholy CV Primary School in Abergavenny – are expected to have power restored by 6pm.

In the Crickhowell area, one property is still without power after a cut at 12.40pm yesterday, 26 are without power after a 2.13pm cut yesterday and nine are still without power after a 2.09pm cut yesterday. These are also expected to be restored by 6pm.

In Monmouth, four properties have been without power since 10.14am yesterday and a further 42 have been without power since 10.15am yesterday. 53 homes have been without power since 6.43am this morning. This is expected to be resolved by 6pm today.

In Tintern, eight properties have been without power since 2.29pm yesterday, another 11 properties have been without power since 11.41am yesterday. Five more have been without power since 6.32pm yesterday and another 10 since 3.53pm yesterday. These are all set to be restored by midnight.

Another 44 properties near Devauden have been without power since 10.47am yesterday with a further 15 having no power since 11.52am yesterday. Both of these are expected to be resolved by 6pm.

11 properties in the NP12 area of Blackwood are without power after a cut around 8.41am this morning. This is expected to be restored by 11.30am.