A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

NATHAN WILLIAM REARDON, 39, of Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £834 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of having an air weapon, a Webley & Scott .177, in public on November 12, 2021.

SAMANTHA WATSON, 50, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after she admitted stealing groceries worth £20.53 from Spar, Caerleon Road, on September 5, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £42.53 in compensation and a surcharge.

KELLY ANN PROBERT, 40, of Park Road, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after she admitted drink driving with 76 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Upper Road, Elliots Town, on January 12.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Drummer ups sticks after neighbours complain about ‘unreasonable’ noise

CELVIN POTTER, 31, of Sudbrook Road, Sudbrook, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 75 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the B4245 on January 17.

He was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KAI THOMAS GRIFFITHS, 42, of Southlands, Blaina, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a foyer window at St Cadoc’s Hospital, Caerleon, Newport, on August 26, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £1,419 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

JOHN MICHAEL JAMES CORP, 32, of Buxton Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood and possession of cocaine on September 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £279 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

JAMIE LEE KENT, 28, of St Johns Terrace, Cross Keys, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted driving while disqualified on Gordon Street, Newport, on July 30, 2021.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

JUSTIN SALMON, 51, of Monnow Keep, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine at the Friars Walk shopping centre in Newport on January 13.

READ MORE: Teenage robber dragged taxi driver from cab and threatened him with beer bottle

STEVEN KENNETH CURTIS, 54, of Tredegar Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE PARSONS, 34, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on July 28, 2021.

GRAHAM FLEMMING, 41, Thistle Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £239 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder and stealing two mobile phone charging cables from Asda on February 10.

CHRISTOPHER MARK LLOYD, 38, of Coed Yr Eos, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER JAMES MEARS, 45, of Clarence Place, Newport, was conditionally discharged for nine months after he pleaded guilty to possession of heroin on January 16.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.