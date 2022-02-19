A ROAD is closed in Monmouthshire due to a crash.
Gwent Police are urging people to avoid the B4246 road along Gypsy Lane and Heol Derrig in Llanfoist after a crash.
It is unclear the severity of the incident, however, AA are reporting that there is heavy traffic.
We’ll bring you more when we receive it.
Please be advised that an emergency road closure has been put in place between Gypsy Lane and Heol Derrig, Llanfoist, due to a road traffic collision.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 19, 2022
If possible, please avoid the area.
Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/bYzueMBofg
