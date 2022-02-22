A ONE-EYED kitten being looked after in Newport has found a new home.

Osho was just four weeks old when he arrived at Newport’s Blue Cross centre after being found in a scrapyard last year. He needed to have his right eye removed after vets found a ruptured abscess and he was riddled with fleas and underweight.

His name came from the staff at the centre because of his racoon-like tail which reminded them of a character from Pom Poko, a 1994 film by Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli.

Osho was given to foster carer Carys Curwood - who has now decided to give him a permanent home.

Ms Curwood said: “We bathed and treated his eye and had to wait a few weeks until he was strong enough to have it removed, but he’s a brave little soul and made a quick recovery.

“We fell in love with him the day I collected him from the vets, and because of the fast bond he had formed with another of my cats, Ash.”

Osho and Ash quickly became the best of friends. She said: “Ash had been keen to meet Osho since he entered the home but had to wait a while until Osho was well enough. As soon as they met, they were inseparable.

“Ash played a big part in helping Osho learn social cues and typical cat behaviours, and they are now the best of friends.

“He is settling in really well, loves having the other two cats around, and they play endlessly.

“He’s full of funny little quirks and knows just how to make the family laugh. He is the most carefree kitten, you definitely wouldn’t think that he is missing an eye and had such a rough start in life.”

Blue Cross is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2022. To find out more and make a donation visit www.bluecross.org.uk/125-years-of-blue-cross