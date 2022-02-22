A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SOPHIE JANE THOMAS, 23, of Bryn Milwr, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 138 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on July 25, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £507 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORGAN LLOYD JUKES, 22, of Maes Y Garreg, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 46 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Libanus Road on January 15.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE PAUL JONES, 24, of Newchurch Court, St Dials, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE JAMES WHITTINGHAM, 32, of Torridge Road, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GAVIN MATTHEW ALLEN, 29, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 33 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers and a custody detention officer and criminal damage in Ystrad Mynach and Caerphilly between January 11-12.

He was ordered to pay £250 in compensation following his release from prison.

RHYS OWEN JONES, 19, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted riding a motorcycle while disqualified on Wellington Way, Rhymney, on June 8, 2021.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

LOGAN RHYS JAMES, 26, of Greenhill Place, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 24 months, after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Oakdale and failing to surrender.

He must complete 19 sessions of a ‘Thinking Skills’ programme, carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £513 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL WINNEY, 35, of Magnolia Close, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £444 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the B4245 in Magor on August 1, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ANTHONY STEVENS, 51, of Main Road, Portskewett, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.