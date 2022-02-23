A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SADIE HOLMES, 35, of Brake Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drink driving with 44 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Christchurch Road on January 15.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SCONTAI JUNIOR MACINTOSH, 19, of Hardy Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of crack cocaine and possession of cannabis on January 5.

JOSHUA MEREDITH, 22, of Hereford Road, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 12 months for riding an electric scooter without insurance on July 13, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KYLE RICHARD HART, 28, of Cornbrook Road, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to resisting a police constable on January 15.

SHEREE LOUISE MADDOX, 28, of Beaufort Rise, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAVIN LEIGHTON JENKINS, 34, of High Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TARIQ AHMED, 55, of Commercial Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHLOE MARIE DAVIES, 30, of Woodside Walk, Wattsville, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARCELLOUS VAN-EDA, 31, of Sorrel Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE ALEXANDER FARRELL, 46, of Church Lane, Coedkernew, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ZORKO KRASTANOV, 29, of Upper Dock Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.