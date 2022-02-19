NEWPORT County AFC shared the spoils for the second week on the spin after a dramatic 1-1 draw with League Two promotion rivals Mansfield Town.

The Stags headed to Rodney Parade with an 11-game unbeaten streak and had to defend strongly at the death to make it 12.

Mansfield, who were superb in the first half, took the lead after 67 minutes when Josh Pask deflected a Stephen McLaughlin shot into his own net.

John Joe O’Toole was red-carded for the visitors after wading into a scuffle and County levelled from the spot in the 82nd minute through Dom Telford, his 22nd of the campaign, after a handball.

They pressed for a winner but had to settle for a draw against a side looking likely to be in the mix for the top three, let alone play-offs.

On the balance of play that was a solid effort with County ticking their tally along on another dramatic afternoon in Newport.

They slip to eighth but can’t let the table affect their assessment after having to dig deep for a draw. This was a point gained.

BATTLE: Finn Azaz puts the pressure on

County fired in 36 shots in their 3-3 draw against Oldham but this time they had to ride their luck to go into half-time goalless.

The hosts had three efforts to the Stag’s nine and it was only some poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping by Nick Townsend that meant it was 0-0 at the break.

County also had their moments, with one especially wasteful counter-attack, yet would have been grateful to head to their changing room level to address some issues.

Manager James Rowberry made a pair of changes at the break and it was a tighter contest before things went mad in the closing stages.

County made two changes to the side that started against Oldham with midfielder Ollie Cooper absent, presumably injured, and right-back Cameron Norman missing out on the XI for the first time this season.

Liverpool loanee Jake Cain slotted in next to Scot Bennett and Finn Azaz in midfield while Aaron Lewis’ patience was rewarded with a first start since New Year’s Day at Walsall as wing-back.

County endured a tough start against their confident visitors, not helped by playing with a strong wind that made the long ball to relieve pressure tricky to judge.

Mansfield pressed them high and conjured some early chances with Matty Longstaff scuffing a shot from the penalty spot before Stephen Quinn’s shot from the edge of the area, after a poor Ryan Haynes clearance, deflected just wide off Stags front man Lucas Akins.

County striker Dom Telford fired into the side netting from a tight angle but it was one-way traffic and it was a relief that it remained goalless after 20 minutes.

Mansfield were well-drilled and rigid yet also slick and enterprising, playing off mobile and physical striker Akins.

The Exiles moved captain Matty Dolan into midfield to try and get a foothold and nearly burgled the lead approaching the half hour.

Dom Telford chipped a lovely ball through for striker partner Courtney Baker-Richardson but his lob over onrushing ‘keeper Nathan Bishop was too strong.

Haynes was caught napping down the left to gift Mansfield another chance after 32 minutes but Quinn fired the cross from the right over the bar when hitting the target would surely have led to an opener.

Goalkeeper Townsend was called into action a minute later and he was up to the task, getting down low to his left to push out a drilled shot from McLaughlin.

Yet for all Mansfield’s dominance it should have been 1-0 to the hosts after 37 minutes when they broke with energy after defending a corner.

Telford played Azaz in down the left but he was slow to spot Baker-Richardson and not only was the forward offside by the time the ball was played but he failed to control it.

It was goalless at the break, but only thanks to more heroics by Townsend.

Akins used his body well to shield the ball in the box, turned and slammed in a left-footed shot that was kept out by a fantastic reaction save by the County ‘keeper, who stuck out his strong left hand.

Rowberry acted in the interval by bringing on Norman for Haynes, switching Lewis to the left, and Robbie Willmott replaced skipper Dolan.

It got the desired response with the contest much more even thanks to County’s midfield diamond having more of a say with the ball – helped by playing into the breeze? – and without it.

There were chances at either end approaching the hour with the Stags wasting a chance after Scot Bennett was mugged in midfield, Longstaff failing to control, and then Azaz feebly shooting from outside the box with his weaker left.

The prospect of a point was appealing to both sides yet Mansfield hit the front in the 68th minute with a slice of good luck.

McLaughlin fired in a thumping shot from distance – similar to the one that Townsend saved in the first half – and it deflected in off the unlucky Pask.

County had to chase the game and they did it against 10 men for the last 15 minutes after O’Toole was dismissed for his part in a scuffle in front of the Bisley Stand.

It was sparked by Baker-Richardson being shoved into the hoardings and the striker was cautioned along with centre-back Ollie Hawkins.

County levelled from the spot after excellent work by Bennett, who dummied and then fired in a shot that was adjudged to have been handled.

Harsh? Referee Will Finnie had an excellent view and only the highlights will give a better indication.

Telford made no mistake and that was followed by a remarkable incident with fired-up Quinn furious at being substituted by Nigel Clough.

The Irishman took off his shirt before reaching the touchline and sulked all the way to the changing room, with the manager ordering one of his assistants to follow and no doubt explain the reasoning.

Back on the field, the Exiles pressed for the winner and went close a couple of times with Telford denied by one exceptional Farrend Rawson block.

Against Oldham it felt like two points dropped, this felt like one gained.

County: Townsend, Pask, Dolan (captain, Willmott HT), Demetriou, Lewis, Haynes (Norman HT), Bennett, Cain (Waite 75), Azaz, Telford, Baker-Richardson.

Substitutes: Day, Clarke, Norman, Collins, Willmott, Waite, Street.

Yellow: Baker-Richardson.

Goal: Telford (penalty).

Mansfield: Bishop, McLaughlin, Hewitt, Clarke (captain), Maris, Hawkins, Quinn, Stirk, Akins, O'Toole, Longstaff.

Substitutes: Rawson, Bowery, Johnson, Perch, Wallace, Stech, Law.

Yellow: Hawkins.

Red: O’Toole.

Goal: Pask (OG)

Referee: Will Finnie.

Attendance: 3,956 (away 332)