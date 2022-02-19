NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry hailed a valuable point from a dramatic clash with Mansfield at Rodney Parade, even if his side slipped out of the play-off spots.

The Exiles battled for a 1-1 draw against the in-form Stags, who extended their League Two unbeaten run to 12 games.

Mansfield bossed the first half and looked set to return to Field Mill with a win when Josh Pask deflected a long-range Stephen McLaughlin drive into his own net.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when John Joe O’Toole was singled out for his actions in a mass brawl and then County were awarded a penalty for handball with eight minutes to go.

Dom Telford held his nerve to score his 22nd league goal of the campaign but late pressure couldn’t burgle a win.

Swindon have leapfrogged County into seventh but boss Rowberry was encouraged by what he saw against promotion rivals.

“I see it as a good point. Forget about the table because we have shown a real grit, desire and focus to keep going when we were up against it,” he said.

“I said to the lads that all I ask is that they give me their all every week, then the rest of it is on me.

“We showed unbelievable character, attitude and willingness to work.

“We didn't start the game as quickly as I would have liked and they had a lot of chances in the first half but we stifled them more in the second half.

“We showed unbelievable character which makes me really proud of what the lads achieved.

“Mansfield have an excellent manager in Nigel Clough, who has probably had 1,000 league games, and we were up against a strong outfit.

“Naturally when you go up against 10 men you are going to have more shots, crosses, attempts on goal, that happens, but for me it was the character that we have shown that was tremendous.”

It was another eventful afternoon in Newport after the 3-3 draw against in-form Oldham, who were also reduced to 10 men before Mickey Demetriou’s late leveller.

Rowberry had to be active against the Stags, changing from 3-5-2 to a flat four in the first half and then making a pair of changes at the break, bringing off captain Matty Dolan and wing-back Ryan Haynes.

REPLACED: Matty Dolan was taken off at half-time along with Ryan Haynes

“I was speaking to somebody on Saturday morning who said to me 'remember that this is what you signed up to',” said the manager.

“I love it! I want to be able to make difficult decisions and understand I have to upset people and make changes in a game.

“It's not ideal at half-time but it's my responsibility to do that and I stand and fall by my own decisions. They are an understanding group and excellent professionals.”

On the formation switch, he said: “We changed shape because of how they came to us with a number of central midfielders in the team.

“That is a compliment to us, where we are at and what we are trying to do. A lot of teams are starting to stifle us more in what we do.

“That is another team that has had a player sent off against us because I think we are so hard to deal with at times with our movements and intensity.”

Swansea City midfielder Ollie Cooper missed the game through injury but should be fit to face second-placed Tranmere at Rodney Pardae next weekend.

Rowberry said the situation with assistant manager Wayne Hatswell remains “fluid” amid links of a reunion with Michael Flynn at Walsall.

The coach was in the County dugout against Mansfield and is under contract until 2024 so compensation would need to be agreed if the Saddlers want his services.