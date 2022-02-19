MANSFIELD Town manager Nigel Clough believes referee Will Finnie helped Newport County AFC save a point from a dramatic draw at Rodney Parade.

The Stags extended their impressive unbeaten run to 12 games in League Two but had to settle for a share of the spoils despite an impressive display.

Mansfield bossed the first half but needed a fortunate goal to hit the front in the 68th minute, Josh Pask deflecting a Stephen McLaughlin shot into his own net.

However, they were reduced to 10 men when John Joe O’Toole was red-carded for flying into a scuffle and then County levelled from the spot.

Scot Bennett’s shot was adjudged to have been handled by Ollie Hawkins and Dom Telford slotted with eight minutes to go.

Mansfield defended solidly to avoid a County smash and grab but Clough felt they had been hard done by.

“We feel as if his decisions, unfortunately, have been decisive – the ‘defining errors’ we call them – with the penalty and with the sending off,” said the Stags boss.

“Usually when there’s a melee like that, there’s a few yellow cards given out to both sides but we got a yellow and red, which is unusual.

“I think it compounded his error-strewn performance to give the penalty, which was absolutely staggering.

“It’s very frustrating when you see a refereeing performance like that and unfortunately his errors have resulted in us losing two points today.”

Mansfield were the most impressive side to head to Rodney Parade this season and they are sixth in what is likely to be a tight battle for the top three.

“We were brilliant all the way through until we went down to 10 men and conceded the penalty,” said Clough.

“We were far superior. We created chances throughout and should have scored two in the first half. We got the goal and we were in complete control until the red card.

“To come to one of your promotion rivals, fellow contenders, and play as well as we did and be as brave on the ball as we were it speaks volumes.”