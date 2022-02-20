NEWPORT County AFC drew 1-1 with Mansfield Town at Rodney Parade after Dom Telford kept his cool from the spot in a fiery finale.

The Exiles looked set to suffer defeat to their League Two promotion rivals when centre-back Josh Pask unluckily deflected a Stephen McLaughlin shot into his own net in the 68th minute.

The Stags, who bossed the first half, then imploded from a position of strength with John-Joe O’Toole dismissed for getting Courtney Baker-Richardson in a headlock in a scuffle.

County then got a penalty for handball and Telford scored his 22nd league goal of the season.

The Exiles pushed for an undeserved winner but had to settle for a hard-earned point.

Here are the talking points from Rodney Parade…

SPECS NOT NEEDED

Bosses in many sports are quick to mention when they get a midweek apology for wrong decisions that went against them, it’d be nice if they occasionally issue their own apology.

Managers are asked for their opinions on flashpoints and often opt to swerve commenting. Nigel Clough didn’t fancy doing that at Rodney Parade.

“We feel as if his decisions, unfortunately, have been decisive – the ‘defining errors’ we call them – with the penalty and with the sending off,” said the Stags boss.

When Clough watched the footage back he must surely have realised that referee Will Finnie got both the decisions spot-on. Maybe it was just distraction tactics.

OUTNUMBERED: The flashpoint in the second half

Perhaps more players were lucky not to be cautioned in the melee – and both clubs will inevitably be sanctioned for ‘failing to control their players’ – but O’Toole could have no complaints about being shown red for grabbling Baker-Richardson around the neck.

That gave County the chance to press for a leveller and they got it from the spot after Oli Hawkins handled a Scot Bennett shot.

Mr Finnie was well-placed, took his time and made the correct decision.

That was followed by Stephen Quinn – a 35-year-old Republic of Ireland international who played in the Premier League and has vast EFL experience – having an incredible meltdown.

He raged at the referee, removed his shirt when heading off to be substituted and then stomped off to the away changing room, pursued by one of Clough's assistants.

Mansfield were in command and likely to earn three points but they imploded and were grateful for a superb block at the death by Farrend Rawson from Telford on the turn.

Amid all that, credit to Bennett for earning the penalty with a superb dummy before his shot.

GRIT: Scot Bennett flies in to help his teammate Courtney Baker-Richardson

SPIRITED COUNTY

The dust has settled and that was a very good point for County against an impressive Mansfield side who can mix up their game.

There would have been no complaints if the Stags had taken three points back to Field Mill; they bossed the first half and should have been in front.

They are a well-drilled, well-organised side that can play off the pain-in-the-backside forward Lucas Akins, with quality from Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff.

County can be a delight when they are in their attacking stride yet on this occasion they had to dig deep and show character for a point, admittedly while riding their luck.

Conducting a post-mortem on the back of a draw is obviously much nicer than after a defeat.

SHAPE SHIFT

Manager James Rowberry changed from 3-5-2 to a flat four when a Stags opener seemed inevitably in the first half and then made a pair of half-time changes.

Captain Matty Dolan was swapped for Robbie Willmott after being shifted from the heart of a three to midfield while left-back Ryan Haynes got the hook at the break for the second home game this season, Cameron Norman coming on down the right and Aaron Lewis shifting across.

It was no doubt a tough call but it proved to be the correct one with the Exiles enjoying a tighter contest in the second half, seemingly helped by playing into the breeze.

It needs to be Bennett/Dolan and Willmott deserves a recall after doing well off the bench in consecutive games. Bennett, Willmott, fit-again Ollie Cooper, Finn Azaz?

Norman missed out on the XI for the first time this season in League Two and that was also a fair decision.

The right-back’s form has dipped a little of late and Aaron Lewis deserved a chance after showing patience. A manager cannot go on about it being a squad game and having selection headaches if he doesn't provide opportunities.

It could well be Haynes’ turn to be on the bench against Tranmere on Saturday after he only last 45 minutes, with a telling moment perhaps when he switched off to allow an attack down the right that should have resulted in a goal from a cutback.

Nick Townsend, who made one sensational reaction save in the first half, booted his right post in frustration at the sloppiness and Rowberry was raging in the dugout.

Like last season, County are looking to settle on their full-backs for the run-in but Norman should come back in on the right after a superb first campaign in Newport.

IGNORE THE TABLE (I KNOW, IT'S PICTURED ABOVE)

County slipped to eighth, outside the play-offs, but this was still a valuable point.

Midfielder Finn Azaz said on Friday that the Exiles had targeted 30 points from a possible 45 but they can’t go chasing that tally too early.

There will be twists and turns ahead, County just have to look after their own business and let’s remember that they denied a rival two points they deserved on Saturday.

Rowberry’s men just need to keep ticking along and ensure they are still in the mix for the play-offs and potentially top three at the end of this five-game streak in Newport.

Home games are important but these are five tough ones with second-placed Tranmere, leaders Forest Green and rising Bristol Rovers to come.

County have taken just eight points from their last six games but it’s not been a run to merit hitting the panic button.

The likes of Mickey Demetriou, Dolan, Bennett and Willmott will be telling their teammates that composure is key in a promotion challenge. There is just a third of the season to go, but it’s a long third.