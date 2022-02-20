Subway is one of the most popular food chains in the UK, with the sandwich store offering a lunch cooked to your instructions.
There are eight chains in Newport, but which should you visit?
If you ever wondered though which is the best when it comes to cleanliness, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) make their hygiene ratings public, meaning it's easy to discover how restaurants scored.
The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection.
What the hygiene ratings mean:
There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.
5 - Hygiene standards are very good
4 – Hygiene standards are good
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – Some improvement is necessary
1 – Major improvement is necessary
0 – Urgent improvement is required
How are hygiene ratings decided?
Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the hygiene of a restaurant including:
- How hygienically the food is handled- such as how its prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled, and stored.
- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities.
- How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe so the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
Newport Subway hygiene ratings
Subway – Malpas Road, Newport
- Food hygiene rating: 5
- Last inspected: March 19, 2019
Subway – Cardiff Road, Newport
- Food hygiene rating: 5
- Last inspected: February 19, 2019
Subway – Cardiff Road, Newport
- Food hygiene rating: 5
- Last inspected: March 24, 2019
Subway – Caerleon Road, Newport
- Food hygiene rating: 5
- Last inspected: September 23, 2019
Subway – John Frost Square, Newport
- Food hygiene rating: 5
- Last inspected: December 19, 2019
Subway – High Street, Newport
- Food hygiene rating: 3
- Last inspected: November 2, 2021
Subway @ Spar – Ponthir Road, Newport
- Food hygiene rating: 5
- Last inspected: June 18, 2018
Subway @ Tesco Extra – Spytty Road, Newport
- Food hygiene rating: 5
- Last inspected: February 19, 2019
