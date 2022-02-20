The Met Office have issued another weather warning for Newport and Gwent.
Days after Storm Eunice hit the region, bringing 90mph gusts and a “danger to life” a yellow weather warning has been issued for more high winds.
The warning will come into force at midday today (Sunday, February 20) and run until 1pm on Monday.
It covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
What to expect from weather warning in Newport and Gwent
The Met Office warn to expect:
- Some delays to road, rail, and ferry transport are likely.
- Delays or restrictions for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
- Some damage to infrastructure and trees/branches is possible, especially where made more vulnerable by Storm Eunice.
- Power outages are possible, and efforts to restore power to areas which have had interrupted supply in the wake of Storm Eunice are likely to be hampered.
A spokesman said: “Winds are likely to strengthen across England and Wales ahead of a band of rain, which itself will turn increasingly squally, as it moves southeast on Sunday afternoon.
“Gusts of 55-60 mph are expected widely around south and west facing coasts, some of which may be more vulnerable than usual in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.
“Some places inland may see similar strength gusts, and on the squally rain band itself, gusts potentially as high as 70 mph.
“Blustery showers will follow with further gusts of 60-70 mph mainly confined to coastal areas in the west during Sunday evening.
“Whilst a temporary reduction in wind speeds is likely for a time overnight into Monday, winds will again strengthen from the northwest during the morning.
“Gusts of 50-60 mph are probable inland, especially Wales and western/central England.”
Where in Wales will Met Office weather warning hit?
This is everywhere in Wales covered by the Met Office’s latest weather warning:
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Conwy
- Denbighshire
- Flintshire
- Gwynedd
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Wrexham
