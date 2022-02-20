PEOPLE are being urged to avoid the Heads of the Valleys road after a crash closed one lane.

The crash happened on the westbound side between A4281 (Rassau Roundabout) and A4048 (Tredegar Roundabout) shortly before 10.08am.

Lane two is currently closed and AA Travel is reporting heavy traffic.

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Police have also confirmed they are attending a 'serious crash' on the A465 near Merthyr Tydfil.

 

 