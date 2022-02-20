PEOPLE are being urged to avoid the Heads of the Valleys road after a crash closed one lane.
The crash happened on the westbound side between A4281 (Rassau Roundabout) and A4048 (Tredegar Roundabout) shortly before 10.08am.
Lane two is currently closed and AA Travel is reporting heavy traffic.
South Wales Police have also confirmed they are attending a 'serious crash' on the A465 near Merthyr Tydfil.
#TredegarNpt.. please be aware if travelling towards the #Merthyr area this morning the A465 is currently closed from the Pant Industrial estate down towards Cefn Coed due to an incident. Also driving conditions are very poor and expected to get worst towards lunchtime #OneTeam— Gwent Police | Blaenau Gwent Officers (@GPBlaenauGwent) February 20, 2022
#RTC | We are at the scene of a serious collision on the A465 at Merthyr Tydfil.— South Wales Police Merthyr Tydfil (@SWPMerthyr) February 20, 2022
The road is closed in both directions and expected to remain closed for some time.
Motorists are advised to find alternative routes where possible.
^kb pic.twitter.com/KsoSFnaOYG
